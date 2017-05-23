Matt Hardy Responds To Ed Nordholm Leaking Contract Details, Preview Aries vs Neville At Extreme Rules, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

Matt Hardy
Earlier tonight, we reported Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm issued a statement via email that reportedly outlined a log of communications between Matt Hardy and Impact Wrestling. Matt has since responded, posting the following Tweet:
Brand Split
Who won this week’s brand split war — RAW or Smackdown? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:
WWE Extreme Rules
Tonight’s episode of 205 Live featured a preview of the Cruiserweight Championship Submission match at WWE Extreme Rules, with Austin Aries and Neville participating in a sit-down interview:
