Renee Young and Shane McMahon are this week's hosts of Talking Smack. They begin by talking about the Money in the Bank match. McMahon won't give an early prediction on who he thinks will win. He believes all of the rivalries could end up canceling each other out. You never know who will end up on top. First Guests: New Day New Day interrupts the host singing a song. They each have a box of Booty O's. They point out that JBL said during Smackdown Live that the Usos were the best tag team of the past half-decade. They say JBL should not be allowed to say whatever he wants. Big E tells the hosts that during his time away he married a couple, Kofi rehabbed his ankle and Xavier had a new baby. But now that they are back they are ready to wrestle on Smackdown. They would like to face Breezango because they have some momentum going. They believe a lot of good things are going in the tag team division. They advise everyone not to sleep on the American Alpha. The tag team of AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura really intrigues them. After the New Day leaves, Young and McMahon talk about Jinder Mahal's celebration. McMahon believes everyone has to give Mahal props whether you love him or hate him. He saw how shocked WWE Universe was when Mahal won. He was surprised that Mahal beat Randy Orton because beating Orton is rare. Second Guest: Naomi The Smackdown Live Women's Champion says she is feeling great. She does not care who wins the Fatal Five Way match. Naomi adds she and Charlotte has some unfinished business, Carmella has beaten her twice and Natalya is saying she is the best even though the title is not hers. She also has some things to prove to herself. Climbing the mountain and winning was one thing but she knows she has to work even harder to keep the title. Naomi does not underestimate anyone. She believes that is a mistake that people made with her throughout her career. She will not underestimate Carmella. She will watch out for her and James Ellsworth. She also will not overlook Becky Lynch who has been falling under the radar. The champ believes she is the champ for a reason. Every time she goes out for a match, she remembers the crowd chanting "you deserve it" when she won the title. She says she wrestles to prove to the people who have her back that she truly does deserve it. Next week on Smackdown Live there will be a new number one contender for the Smackdown Live Women's Championship.