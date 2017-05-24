McIntyre Answers Blake’s Challenge Tonight
WWE has released the following preview video on-line for tonight’s episode of NXT that was filmed in Chicago and features Drew McIntyre answering Wesley Blake’s challenge:
Who Wins SD Live Women’s Elimination Match Next Week?
WWE.com currently has a poll up asking fans, “Who do you believe is the favorite heading into the Fatal-5 Way Elimination Match to determine the No. 1 contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship next week?”
Below are the current results:
