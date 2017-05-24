Update: Why WWE Isn’t Getting Involved In Hardy v Impact Situation

Yesterday Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm sent out a detailed account of his interactions with Matt Hardy and his pursuit of the “Broken Universe” IP. Within the exchanges he reveals that WWE did not have an interest in buying the IP from him. Related: Impact Wrestling Releases Matt Hardy Contract Details and Log of Current Dispute, Reby Hardy Responds & Says Report Is Inaccurate On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is not getting involved in the situation because they don’t want to set a precedent of buying a gimmick, or idea, from someone else. Matt Hardy is currently actively pursuing acquiring the rights to the IP. Meltzer noted that if WWE was not interested in the gimmick than they would tell him to stop doing the “Broken Matt Hardy” mannerisms that he’s been using on television. Meltzer also added that it’s clear that WWE has interest in the gimmick if Hardy can get the rights for it. Right now, however, they have no desire to get involved in the process.