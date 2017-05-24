Nakamura Announced For WWE RAW MSG Return, WWE Superstars Asked ‘Can You Take Em?’ (Video), Updated NJPW Best Of Super Juniors Standings

Nakamura Announced For WWE RAW MSG Return

WWE has added Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler to the July 7th WWE RAW return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be Nakamura’s debut on the RAW brand.

Below is the currently announced line-up for that show:

Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins

Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows

The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

Cesaro & Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox & Nia Jax vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks & Bayley

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Related: Shinsuke Nakamura Educates Dolph Ziggler (Video)

WWE Superstars Asked, ‘Can You Take Em?’

The Ringer recently released a video featuring WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks and Kevin Owens where they are asked, “Can you take ’em?” The premise being that they are asked if they could beat up a wide variety of unique foes.

You can check out the video in the embedded player below:

Updated Standings For NJPW Best Of Super Juniors

Night 6 of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued earlier today.

Here are the current standings:

Block A

Dragon Lee 6

Marty Scurll 6

Will Ospreay 6

Ricochet 4

Taichi 4

Hiromu Takahashi 4

Taka Michinoku 2

Jushin Thunder Liger 0

Block B



El Desperado 6

Ryusuke Taguchi 4

Tiger Mask IV 4

Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4

ACH 2

Volador Jr. 2

Kushida 2

Bushi 0