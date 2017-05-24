Nakamura Announced For WWE RAW MSG Return, WWE Superstars Asked ‘Can You Take Em?’ (Video), Updated NJPW Best Of Super Juniors Standings

Nakamura Announced For WWE RAW MSG Return
WWE has added Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler to the July 7th WWE RAW return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be Nakamura’s debut on the RAW brand.
Below is the currently announced line-up for that show:
WWE Superstars Asked, ‘Can You Take Em?’
The Ringer recently released a video featuring WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks and Kevin Owens where they are asked, “Can you take ’em?” The premise being that they are asked if they could beat up a wide variety of unique foes.
You can check out the video in the embedded player below:
Updated Standings For NJPW Best Of Super Juniors
Night 6 of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued earlier today.
Here are the current standings:
Block A
Dragon Lee 6
Block B
