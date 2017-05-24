Randy Orton Taking Break From SD Live Events, First Look At John Cena’s American Grit Season 2 (Video)

Randy Orton Taking Break From SD Live Events

Randy Orton is not advertised by WWE for house shows for the next two weekends.

He will still be making TV tapings based on current advertising.

First Look At John Cena’s American Grit Season 2

The following preview video has been released on-line by FOX for the second season of their reality, competition show American Grit hosted by John Cena: