When The Next NXT Tapings & Takeovers Take Place The next set of WWE NXT tapings will take place tomorrow in Winter Park, Florida. These episodes will be following up on the one just filmed before NXT Takeover: Chicago Also, the next scheduled Takeovers are Brooklyn this August and Houston this November. Rolling Stone Takes A Look At Breezango Rolling Stone has released an article looking at Breezango and how they are making wrestling fun again. Below is an excerpt: Just over four years ago, 24 hours removed from WrestleMania 29, Fandango had something of a minor Daniel Bryan moment. The international audience gathered at New Jersey's now-shuttered Izod Center was in rare form for Monday Night Raw, raining subversive cheers and jeers and generally hijacking proceedings. But they reserved their most resounding, contrarian endorsement for Fandango, a cheeky heel/purported expert ballroom dancer coming off a shocking win against legend Chris Jericho in his debut match. Thousands in attendance transformed his tacky, instrumental entrance theme into an onomatopoeic rallying cry, replete with swinging hips and bobbing index fingers. "Cha Cha La La" became a literal overnight phenomenon, rocketing up near the top of iTunes charts here and abroad. And the unlikely earworm's accompanying shimmy – instantly dubbed Fandango-ing, cause, duh – scanned as an absurdist counterpart to Bryan fans' earnest "Yes!" chants. You can read the full article by clicking HERE Impact Viewing Party In Manchester Cancelled Impact Wrestling's UK Twitter account has shared the following announcing that in light of the horrific incident in Manchester earlier this week their viewing party in Manchester this Friday has been cancelled: Due to the horrific terrorist attack yesterday, so close to where Friday's fan event was scheduled, we feel a party is not appropriate (1/3) — Impact Wrestling UK (@IMPACTonSPIKE) May 23, 2017 Ticket holders have been emailed. Full refund are being provided and alternative plans made so they can still meet Jeff Jarrett and JB (2/3) — Impact Wrestling UK (@IMPACTonSPIKE) May 23, 2017 Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester and the whole of the UK (3/3) — Impact Wrestling UK (@IMPACTonSPIKE) May 23, 2017