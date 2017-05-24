When The Next NXT Tapings & Takeovers Take Place
The next set of WWE NXT tapings will take place tomorrow in Winter Park, Florida. These episodes will be following up on the one just filmed before NXT Takeover: Chicago
Also, the next scheduled Takeovers are Brooklyn this August and Houston this November.
Rolling Stone Takes A Look At Breezango
Rolling Stone has released an article looking at Breezango and how they are making wrestling fun again. Below is an excerpt:
You can read the full article by clicking HERE
Impact Viewing Party In Manchester Cancelled
Impact Wrestling’s UK Twitter account has shared the following announcing that in light of the horrific incident in Manchester earlier this week their viewing party in Manchester this Friday has been cancelled:
