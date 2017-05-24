Seth Rollins Reacts To NJPW Star Using His Old Finisher

NJPW star KUSHIDA posted the following on Twitter regarding his new finisher:

@FrankieKazarian Hi Kazarian!Sorry my new finisher Smallpackegedriver i call it Back to the futureno ploblem? — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) May 24, 2017

Seth Rollins used to use the move as his finisher on the independent scene and called it “God’s Last Gift.” Rollins then responded to KUSHIDA, noting the following:

