Pete Dunne Wants a Match with WWE Titleholder, Stephanie McMahon on Possibly Returning to the Ring, Cedric Alexander on 205 Live Return (Video)

Stephanie McMahon on Possibly Returning to the Ring Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with The Sun in the UK, and had the following to say on a possible in-ring return in WWE: “I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do. It’s such an honor to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match. I’m not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there. If there’s ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it.” Pete Dunne Wants a Match with WWE Titleholder New WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne recently re-tweeted a fan photo of him with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville years ago. Dunne added the following: Time for a match I reckon https://t.co/uJ1ZorcQVz — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) May 23, 2017 Careful what ya wish for lad. https://t.co/bQpR2YLa2a — KING (@WWENeville) May 24, 2017 Cedric Alexander on 205 Live Return Below is the WWE 205 Live Fallout video from last night, during which a returning Cedric Alexander talks being at peace now that he’s back in front of a WWE crowd, and that he plans to climb his way to the WWE Cruiserweight Title: