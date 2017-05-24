Pete Dunne Wants a Match with WWE Titleholder, Stephanie McMahon on Possibly Returning to the Ring, Cedric Alexander on 205 Live Return (Video)

Nick Paglino
pete dunne

(Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Stephanie McMahon on Possibly Returning to the Ring

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with The Sun in the UK, and had the following to say on a possible in-ring return in WWE:

“I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do. It’s such an honor to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match. I’m not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there. If there’s ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it.”

Pete Dunne Wants a Match with WWE Titleholder

New WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne recently re-tweeted a fan photo of him with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville years ago. Dunne added the following:

Cedric Alexander on 205 Live Return

Below is the WWE 205 Live Fallout video from last night, during which a returning Cedric Alexander talks being at peace now that he’s back in front of a WWE crowd, and that he plans to climb his way to the WWE Cruiserweight Title:

Cedric AlexanderNevillepete dunneStephanie McMahonvideoWWEWWE 205 Live
