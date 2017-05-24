Mojo Rawley Reacts to Lack of WWE TV Time

After not appearing at WWE Backlash or on Smackdown Live last night, Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner Mojo Rawley Tweeted the following:

Patiently waiting….. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 24, 2017

When preparation meets opportunity, it will yield greatness. I continue on unphased & await my opportunity. #ATGMBRChamp@WWE#SDLivepic.twitter.com/g2bRlc3yc9 — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 24, 2017

Ric Flair Calls Out Lavar Ball

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on “Good Morning Football” today, and discussed Lavar Ball, and Ball’s son Lonzo Ball. During the interview, Flair said that Ball claims he’s undefeated, but that’s because he hasn’t run into the Nature Boy yet:

Canadian Official Recognizes Jinder Mahal’s Title Win

As seen below, Graham Sucha, member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta for Calgary-Shaw, officially recognized Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title win at a recent meeting: