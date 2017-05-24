Mojo Rawley Reacts to Lack of WWE TV Time
After not appearing at WWE Backlash or on Smackdown Live last night, Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner Mojo Rawley Tweeted the following:
Ric Flair Calls Out Lavar Ball
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on “Good Morning Football” today, and discussed Lavar Ball, and Ball’s son Lonzo Ball. During the interview, Flair said that Ball claims he’s undefeated, but that’s because he hasn’t run into the Nature Boy yet:
Canadian Official Recognizes Jinder Mahal’s Title Win
As seen below, Graham Sucha, member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta for Calgary-Shaw, officially recognized Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title win at a recent meeting:
