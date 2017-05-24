Speculation on Extreme Rules Plans and Brock Lesnar’s Future Opponents, Tommaso Ciampa Officially ‘Parts Ways’ with Johnny Gargano (Photo)

Speculation on Extreme Rules Plans and Brock Lesnar’s Future Opponents As seen on WWE Raw last night, Paul Heyman made his return to WWE TV and confronted Finn Balor. Heyman praised Balor as the most talented in-ring performer currently on the WWE roster, and teased a future Balor vs Brock Lesnar match. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, host Dave Meltzer speculated that it makes the most sense for either Seth Rollins or Finn Balor to win the Fatal Five-Way match at WWE Extreme Rules, with the winner going on to face Brock Lesnar at WWE Great Balls of Fire. While last night’s Heyman – Balor segment certainly makes Balor a frontrunner to win the Fatal Five Way match, Meltzer noted that the Balor vs Lesnar match, while very likely, might not happen at Great Balls of Fire, but later this summer. Meltzer went on to speculate that after Rollins and Balor, Lesnar will likely face Braun Strowman at WWE Summerslam and then possibly Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe at the end of 2017 and at the Royal Rumble. This will carry Lesnar into WrestleMania 34, at which he is currently scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Title. Tommaso Ciampa Officially ‘Parts Ways’ with Johnny Gargano After Johnny Gargano was betrayed by Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover Chicago, Ciampa posted the following on Twitter noting he is no longer story line rooming with his former tag partner: Goodbye, old friend… pic.twitter.com/IphCkVXNkJ — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) May 23, 2017