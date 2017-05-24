Update on WWE Presence at Licensing Expo, William Regal with Japanese Legend (Photo), Pete Dunne’s Theme, WWE Smackdown Top 10 (Videos)

Update on WWE Presence at Licensing Expo
As noted, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle and Charlotte Flair are all in Las Vegas representing WWE at the International Licensing Expo at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mojo Rawley is also in attendance, as seen below:
William Regal with Japanese Legend
While in Japan scouting talent, WWE NXT GM William Regal posted the following photo of him and Japanese legend Yuji Nagata:
WWE Smackdown Top 10 Video
Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Live top 10 video:
Pete Dunne’s Theme
WWE has released the following video, featuring WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne’s Bruiserweight theme:
