Jinder Mahal Celebration in Slow Motion, Xplosion 6 Way Match (Videos), Moose Defending Impact Title at Indy Events, SD! Social Score

Smackdown Social

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live ranked #5 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 61,000 interactions on Twitter with 14,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 44,000 interactions and 11,000 authors.

Smackdown also had 84,000 Facebook interactions with 55,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 69,000 interactions and 46,000 authors.

Moose Defending Impact Title at Indy Events

Impact Wrestling star noted on Twitter that he will be defending the Impact Grand Championship at upcoming indy events in the UK:

I’m taking my @IMPACTWRESTLING Grand Championship and touring all over UK…. WCPW GWF OTT 5StAr IPWUK Fight Nation. #Moose #AirGuitarready — Moose Moose Moose (@MooseNation69) May 23, 2017

Xplosion 6 Way Match

The following is the latest U.S. exclusive Xplosion match, featuring then-X Division Champion Trevor Lee defending against Idris Abraham, Marshe Rockett, Andrew Everett, DJZ and Caleb Konley:

Slow Motion Video of Jinder Mahal Celebration

WWE has released the following slow motion video of Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title celebration on Smackdown Live: