Randy Orton vs Jinder Mahal Takes Place After 205 Live, WWE Star Calls Out Fan For Using Cell Phone, Dillinger on What He’s Learned in WWE

Dillinger on What He’s Learned in WWE WWE Smackdown star recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness and had the following to say on what he has learned during his time in WWE: This is my second time signing with WWE and I have been around for six and half years in total. The second time around is much different. We have strength and conditioning coaches and on-site medical staff. WWE has gone to great expense to bring the best fitness experts in, all to ensure the talent’s safety, progress, and growth. Right now we have a great strength and conditioning coach in Sean Hayes. He’s accessible any time. I have messaged him questions about health and nutrition at 2 a.m. and he has responded three minutes later. From Sean, I have learned from a wide range of disciplines. He knows how to go about packing on muscle if you want to, or even ease off if you are going too hard. I owe the WWE Performance Center a lot for getting me ready for shows like WrestleMania. Randy Orton vs Jinder Mahal Takes Place After WWE 205 Live After WWE 205 Live went off the air last night, Randy Orton vs Jinder Mahal took place. The match finish saw Orton hit Mahal with an RKO, but before he could make a pin attempt The Singh Brothers interfered, giving Orton the win via DQ. The Brothers continued to beatdown Orton until The Viper hit them both with The RKO to end the show. WWE Star Calls Out Fan For Using Cell Phone WWE star Tony Nese was not happy with a fan using his phone at ringside during the WWE 205 Live main event last night as he Tweeted the following: Why even leave your house and waste a good seat? Loser! pic.twitter.com/9McWn8YVET — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) May 24, 2017