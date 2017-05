New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tetsuya Naito recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, and below are some interview highlights: On possibly facing the likes of John Cena and Brock Lesnar in his career: “Of course, I know of them, but, unfortunately, I have no interest,” said Naito. “To me, New Japan is the foremost pro wrestling in the world. Entering the ring here means you are the world’s best, so to be a New Japan wrestler speaks for itself.” On the Japanese “strong style”: “New Japan Pro Wrestling, but more specifically, Los Ingobernables de Japon, will show American wrestling fans a truly electric experience in the ring,” said Naito. “The matches are going to captivate and excite like no other, good luck trying to blink.” On NJPW Okada: “Okada and I walk along different paths,” said Naito. “Mine is a path he could never tread, it’s a much longer and steeper journey than his. I feel like this is a path that only I am able to take.”