Viewership Info for Week Two of Punk’s Show

Last night’s new episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, which was week two of the show, averaged 535,000 viewers in the 9pm initial airing time slot. As noted, the show features CM Punk and other contestants competing for charity organizations.

Watch CM Punk’s Heated Argument on New MTV Show

In related news, we noted earlier this week that Punk got into an argument with fellow cast member Johnny Bananas, and the episode featuring the fight aired last night. You can check it out in the video player below.

Bananas became upset when CM Punk lost a challenge, and Bananas perceived Punk’s attitude towards the loss to be nonchalant. Bananas then fired at Punk with the following:

“You couldn’t make it in wrestling, you got your ass handed to you in MMA and now you’re trying to make it at this!”

