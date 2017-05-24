Eric Bischoff Says Ed Nordholm Is Playing ‘Small Ball’ w/ Hardys, Has Sign Around His Neck Saying ‘Mark’

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now!
You can find some of Eric ‘s comments regarding Impact President Ed Nordholm leaking his correspondence with Matt Hardy as well as portions of his contract transcribed below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans
This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling features Eric discussing a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling with Nick. Including:
Eric then answers questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag regarding:
You can find a special Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun on IRWNetwork.com, or listen in the embedded audio player below, featuring Eric chatting former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle. Some of the topics they discuss include:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?