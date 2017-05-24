Eric Bischoff Says Ed Nordholm Is Playing ‘Small Ball’ w/ Hardys, Has Sign Around His Neck Saying ‘Mark’

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now! You can find some of Eric ‘s comments regarding Impact President Ed Nordholm leaking his correspondence with Matt Hardy as well as portions of his contract transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: Ed’s playing all new levels of small ball. It’s just a very amateur and desperate to me. He’s just playing small ball. It doesn’t make any sense to me. There are confidentiality agreements that go both ways in a contract. When you start making moves like that and posturing. With 250,000 viewers nationwide, maybe he feels the need to hold on to three or four them that may or may not watch the show because of this? That’s what it feels like to me. The audience they have is so small that he’s desperately trying to hold on to half a dozen viewers because he is leaking out info that makes them believe him. That’s how small ball this feels to me. It doesn’t make any sense. You start divulging portions of contracts to defend yourself in the peripheral wrestling media and you are basically hanging a big sign around your neck that says “Small Ball” and on the other side is says “Mark”. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

