Taz On If Impact Wrestling Violated Ethics By Leaking Matt Hardy Contract Details, First Look at New Finn Balor “Balor Club” Figure (Photo)

Taz On If Impact Wrestling Violated Ethics By Leaking Matt Hardy Contract Details
As noted, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm made a controversial move this week when he leaked details of Matt Hardy’s past Impact Wrestling contract, a move which drew reactions from the likes of Hardy, his wife Reby Sky, and even WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.
On today’s edition of “The Taz Show”, host Taz weighed in on the subject of Nordholm disclosing the information, and said that ethically, it was a move that could end up negatively affecting Impact Wrestling down the line.
Taz went on to say that he understands Nordholm wanting to protect his company, however disclosing private contract details and discussions had with talents breaks a trust between management and the wrestler, in this case, Matt Hardy. Taz added the following:
First Look at New Finn Balor “Balor Club” Figure
As seen below, Ringside Collectibles has released new, exclusive “Balor Club” Finn Balor action figure:
