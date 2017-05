Jim Cornette Jim Cornette recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling about his experience at the WWE Hall of Fame; you can read a few excerpts below: “I had a great time. I saw a bunch of people that I really like and enjoyed working with, people I haven’t seen in 20 years. The guys in the production crew, the people that are still there, the lifers that are still there from when I was there. I also enjoyed seeing some of the boys who I never run across any more. I enjoyed seeing JBL. I never see him and I love him to death. I hadn’t seen John Cena in 15 years. That was nice, and I was treated very well and given every courtesy. The guests, they treat them wonderfully. It’s when you’re there for a while that things start to go south. I kid, I jest, I had a great time and it was for a great purpose. Not only did we put Ricky and Robert in the Hall of Fame, but we also called more attention to 80’s NWA Wrestling. That’s, to me, the bottom line.” Bruiserweight The following video is new WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne’s WWE entrance video: