WrestleZone is happy to be the first to announce that Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at this Sunday’s Chicago White Sox game!

Below is the official release:

WHITE SOX ANNOUNCE UPCOMING HOMESTAND EVENTS

Next Homestand Features Homecoming Weekend, Memorial Day CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox announced promotional highlights, giveaways and ceremonial first pitches for the upcoming homestand vs. Detroit and Boston. Special Guest Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion Christopher Daniels will throw a ceremonial first pitch on Sunday, May 28. Daniels made his debut on the very first ROH show in 2002, becoming known as a “Founding Father” and “The Fallen Angel.” He is a four-time ROH Tag Team Champion and ROH World TV champion. Daniels will participate in the “Windy City Excellence” national TV taping on June 3 at Frontier Park Fieldhouse in Chicago Ridge.

WrestleZone will be presenting an interview with Daniels this Friday on WZ Daily talking about his appearance as well as his successful title defense at ROH War of The Worlds! His appearance is in conjunction with WrestleZone and ROH’s Friday’s of Honor!

Ring Of Honor & WrestleZone Announce “Fridays Of Honor” with Weekly Exclusive Content, Talent Interviews and More