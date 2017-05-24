Couple Charged In Death Of 2-Year-Old Girl After Performing Wrestling Moves, Attempted Cover Up

FOX 2 Now of St. Louis is reporting 19-year-old Cheyenne Cook, and 24-year-old Richard Gamache Jr. have been arrested for the murder of a toddler after performing wrestling moves on her and trying to cover it up.

The report says 2-year-old Addie Cook died days after Gamache performed a number of “wrestling moves” including a Batista Bomb, after she was taken by EMS to the hospital after experiencing seizures. Police later uncovered prior signs of abuse, as well as digital evidence that the couple tried to cover the signs of abuse up.

Sheriff Dave Marshak issued a statement, saying:

“This child was essentially tortured. Our prayers are with ‘AC’ and the investigators that were intimately involved with this investigation.”

Police say that Gamache abused the child over time. Her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and was found to have abuse the child over time. Her mother was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The child’s organs have been donated to Children’s Hospital and her grandparents started a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral costs.