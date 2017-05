New WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with CBS Sports‘ In The Corner podcast; you can read a few highlights below: Jinder Mahal comments on the real work starting now that he’s WWE Champion: “Now that I’m the champion, now the real work starts. If you guys thought that I was working hard to get here, that’s how much harder I’m going to work now that I have the WWE championship. I want to keep the WWE championship, and I want to become one of the greatest of all-time.” Mahal talks about reaching a low point in his career before he turned things around: “I kind of did hit rock bottom. I stopped caring. I was out of shape, drinking. I was just not caring, and one day, I just stopped drinking. I ordered the Nutrition Solutions meal prep, and I started training again.” “For the two years that I didn’t care, nobody cared about me. But as soon as I started caring, two months later I was signed back to WWE. I just started to see all these great things start to happen and my motivation started getting greater and greater. I started working harder.” Mahal comments on trusting in Vince McMahon’s judgement even if he doesn’t understand the reasoning at first: “Obviously, those [negative] thoughts go through your mind. But I trust in the process and I trust in Vince [McMahon] and WWE creative. He has made superstars in just as short of time. Look at [John Bradshaw Layfield], for example, in 2004. It has been done, and it has been done successfully. “With Vince, I think he’s like a genius. A lot of times Vince will plan something for me and ahead of time I’m thinking, ‘Oh man, this will never work.’ And then I do it and the reaction is insane. I’m like, ‘Man, I’ve got to give it to you.’ He really does know what works.”