Mojo Rawley & Rob Gronkowski Featured In New Music Video, Petition To Reverse YouTube Rules Against Wrestling Content

On My Mind

Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley are featured in the new music video for 3LAU called “On My Mind” and it features a dream sequence where Rawley pours soy sauce all over the New England Patriots star.

The story for the video features Gronk entering a dream sequence on a date, and Mojo is the waiter at the restaurant he’s at. One dream features Gronk as a sushi model, and Mojo pours soy sauce on him, and another features Mojo and Gronk getting into a pillow fight with some beautiful women in a trampoline park.

Check out the full video below:

Change.org has a new petition that is attempting to get YouTube to change it’s rules against wrestling content.

Last month, YouTube announced major changes in their guidelines that classified all pro wrestling content as “non-advertiser friendly,” and it has hurt a number of wrestling promotions and related content providers and their incomes. The petition currently has just under 8,500 of the 10,000 signatures they are seeking; check out the Change.org page for more details about how the new algorithm is hurting wrestling content.