The Velveteen Dream Debuts On NXT, Asuka Comments On Passing Goldberg’s Streak, Charlotte Checks In From Licensing Expo

NXT

The above video features “The Velveteen Dream” Patrick Clark making his long-awaited debut on NXT against Robert Anthony (Egotistico Fantastico). The match was taped for this week’s episode of NXT at NXT Takeover: Chicago this past weekend.

Licensing Expo

Charlotte Flair posted the following photo of herself and father Ric Flair at the International Licensing Expo at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. WWE also has Kurt Angle and Mojo Rawley at the event:

Doing it with Flair with my Dad @RicFlairNatrBoy at the Expo! @Mattel Wooooo! pic.twitter.com/7ZKa6XCvBJ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 24, 2017

Asuka

Asuka posted the following Tweet acknowledging her current undefeated winning streak, which is also longer than Goldberg’s infamous win streak in WCW.

Goldberg’s win streak was touted at 173 wins but that number was later revealed to be an inflated figure; the actual number was 157 wins but Asuka has already eclipsed them both. Asuka currently sits at 177 wins with matches in both NXT and WWE live events.

I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history. #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eOZXIj4NGV — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 24, 2017

Goldberg later responded with the following: