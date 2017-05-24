Bruce Prichard On How He Started His ‘Something To Wrestle’ Podcast, Current Impact Wrestling Role, What To Expect From His Live Show

Bruce Prichard recently spoke with Kevin Eck for Press Box Online while promoting his upcoming “Something To Wrestle LIVE” show at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore on June 4th; you can read a few highlights below: Bruce Prichard reveals how he started his Something To Wrestle podcast after not wanting to do one: I didn’t. I absolutely refused to do one. Conrad Thompson, my co-host, is a good friend of mine. We work together doing mortgages. We were talking one night and somehow we got to talking about The Radicalz [Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko and Perry Saturn], and I just told him the story of bringing all those guys in [from WCW to WWE] and all the craziness that ensued. He just looked at me and said, “Man, this is a podcast.” I said, “That’ll never happen.” But he kept on me and kept on me. I finally said I’ll try it, but I don’t want to do guests. I didn’t want to have to try and track 52 people down a year. I said we’ll pick a topic and I’ll just tell stories about it. And we did. They told us if we can just get to 20,000 downloads, that’ll be great and maybe we’ll make a little bit of money. Our first show did 61.000, and we’ve grown from there. Bruce talks about his current role with Impact Wrestling: I’m strictly a talent. If they ask me my opinion on stuff, I’ve always been one to not sugarcoat things [laughs]. [Impact Wrestling chief creative officer Jeff Jarrett] and I have always been friendly. He reached out and asked if I would be interested in coming in and being who I am on the podcast. It was an opportunity to plug the podcast and be able to plug my stuff, so I jumped at the opportunity to do it. I don’t have to worry about the behind-the-scenes stuff and everybody else’s problems. For me, that’s a big plus. Bruce talks about what fans can expect from his Something To Wrestle live show: Fun. We’ve only done one live show [WrestleMania weekend in Orlando, Fla., in April 2017] but we’re planning to do a tour throughout the country. Baltimore’s our next one and we’ve got to top what we did in Orlando. Every show will be different. It’s going to be a live, interactive version of the podcast. We’ll pick a subject unique to the market in Baltimore and we’re going to have some fun with it. Conrad’s going to grill me and you’ll get everything that you get on the podcast plus more with us live and in color. What I love, which Conrad never experienced before Orlando, is the crowd interaction and reaction, which you don’t get on a podcast. And we’ve got a few visual effects to enhance what we do. I probably would make the trip to Baltimore just for the crab cakes [laughs]. The first time I ever ate at Jimmy’s was when we were doing the Lex Express [a cross-country bus tour with Lex Luger in 1993]. Lex was such a [jerk] and prima donna. He’s changed his life and me and Lex are cool now, but back then he was a [jerk]. He didn’t want to stay on the bus. He wanted to stay at The Marriott. He said, “You guys just want to eat [crap] food. I’m going to have grilled chicken and dried pasta.” I think we finished [the tour] in Baltimore. We were so happy to get Lex off the bus. So we threw Lex off the bus and stopped and went to eat at Jimmy’s. Every time after that in Baltimore I always sent people out to Jimmy’s to get huge platters of crab cakes and stuff.