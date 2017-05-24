Cody Rhodes Says He Wants To Face Tetsuya Naito, Hawkins Speechless After Facing Aleister Black (Video), ‘Glorious’ Segment On NXT

Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard about wanting a chance to wrestle Tetsuya Naito at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 In The USA event this summer, saying the following:
Glorious
NXT is advertising a “Glorious Celebration” for NXT Champion Bobby Roode on next week’s show after his successful title defense over Hideo Itami at NXT Takeover Chicago.
NXT will tape next week’s show and more content tomorrow night at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
NXT
The following video features Curt Hawkins after his match with Aleister Black on this week’s episode of NXT, which was filmed at the AllState Arena before NXT Takeover: Chicago:
