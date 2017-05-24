Cody Rhodes Says He Wants To Face Tetsuya Naito, Hawkins Speechless After Facing Aleister Black (Video), ‘Glorious’ Segment On NXT

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard about wanting a chance to wrestle Tetsuya Naito at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 In The USA event this summer, saying the following:

“I don’t even know if it is contrasts, or just that it’s chaotic and abstract, but Naito is somebody I want to wrestle. I kind of came in a little ignorant to his brilliance, and he’s one of those people who makes you know who he is right out of the gate, especially watching his tale with Tanahashi told right in front of me at Wrestle Kingdom. That’s one man in particular that I’d really like to stand across the ring from. He has that connection, that elusive connection. Some guys have it, some don’t, and he obviously really has it.”

NXT is advertising a “Glorious Celebration” for NXT Champion Bobby Roode on next week’s show after his successful title defense over Hideo Itami at NXT Takeover Chicago.

NXT will tape next week’s show and more content tomorrow night at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The following video features Curt Hawkins after his match with Aleister Black on this week’s episode of NXT, which was filmed at the AllState Arena before NXT Takeover: Chicago:

