Windy City Excellence Ring Of Honor issued the following details for next weekend’s Windy City Excellence event in Chicago Ridge, Illinois: The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Chicago Ridge, IL on Saturday June 3! It will be a night of the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action that only ROH can provide! There is nothing like seeing all of your favorite Ring of Honor stars LIVE! Doors open at 4:30pm, 5:45 pre-show, 6pm Bell Time Signed to Appear: ROH WORLD CHAMPION Christopher Daniels ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) ROH WORLD 6 MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS Bully Ray & The Briscoes (Jay & Mark) Dalton Castle w/The Boys Jonathan Gresham Josh Woods The Rebellion (Caprice Coleman, Kenny King, Rhett Titus, Shane Taylor) The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinnie Marseglia) MCMG (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) Hangman Page Frankie Kazarian Punishment Martinez Coast 2 Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) Cheeseburger Flip Gordon Jay Lethal Jay White Silas Young Bobby Fish The Tempura Boyz (Sho & Yo) Will Ferrara

and more! Ring of Honor will be hosting a special meet and greet autograph session prior to WINDY CITY EXCELLENCE at the Frontier Fieldhouse in Chicago Ridge, IL! This special session will begin 90 minutes prior to the advertised bell time. Below is the list of Ring of Honor stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH before they compete in front of a capacity crowd! ROH TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS – THE YOUNG BUCKS ROH 6-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION – BULLY RAY DALTON CASTLE W/ THE BOYS JAY LETHAL PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo NXT The following videos feature highlights from tonight’s episode of NXT: