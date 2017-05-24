Stephanie McMahon Says There’s No Place For Sexualization In WWE, The Fans Pushing The Company In A New Direction

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Sky Sports about WWE fighting for women’s equality in sports; you can read a few excerpts below: Stephanie McMahon comments on the attire of WWE’s wrestlers, says there’s no place for sexualization in WWE: “People shouldn’t be worried. Our athletes aren’t worried, especially when you look at Olympic level athletes having to wear certain types of clothing. Our men and women have to wear spandex-type clothing because what they do in the ring is actually quite dangerous. If you had a lot of loose clothing then it could be a problem in the ring. This is athletics, this is sports, this is like live action theatre and there’s no denying the athleticism of our women in the ring and what they can do.” Related: Stephanie McMahon on Backstage Atmosphere in WWE After Undertaker Retirement, Her Relationship with ‘Taker, Working for Vince and More Stephanie comments on the fan influence behind WWE’s new creative direction: “Most recently, what really turned the head of decision makers was when our fans started a hashtag called #GiveDivasAChance that trended worldwide for three days and was a reaction to us having a tag match that lasted all of thirty seconds. The voice was so loud from our fans and it said ‘we want more athletic matches, we went longer matches, we want better stories, we want stronger development’ and it was so loud that our chairman and CEO responded.”