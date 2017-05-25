Bobby Roode Throwing Glorious Celebration On NXT

Next week’s NXT episode will feature a Glorious Celebration from NXT Champion Bobby Roode as he celebrates his successful title defense against Hideo Itami at Takeover: Chicago.

The celebration as well as the rest of next week’s episode will be filmed today at Full Sail University.

What Do Superstars Think Of The Male Romper Trend?

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring a variety of Superstars giving their thoughts on the current “male romper” trend:



