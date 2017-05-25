Updates On Mae Young Classic, Female Presences On Commentary, Possible Plans For Referees, More

PWInsider.com’s Elite section is reporting that the current plan is for the Mae Young Classic tournament this summer to have a very strong female presence beyond just the talent roster. According to PWI there has been talk of using female announcers on the show. Something like two female announcers and one male. There’s no word yet on who the female announcers could be but they may be Renee Young with Charly Caruso or a WWE Hall of Famer like Lita or Beth Phoenix. It’s already been confirmed by Jim Ross that he will be doing commentary. Related: Jim Ross Confirms He Will Announce This Summer’s WWE Women’s Tournament PWI’s report continues on by saying that there has been talk of using female referees for the tournament. As noted a few weeks back independent women’s wrestler Kennadi Brink has been signed to work as a referee for WWE. Brink will likely call at least some of the matches but there’s no word yet on if there will be another female referee brought in. Finally, WWE has confirmed that the tournament will tape on July 13th and July 14th but they have not announced an air date yet. The plan is to release 3 or 4 episodes at a time instead of one new episode each week. There will be a live WWE Network special with the tournament finals on Tuesday, August 29th.