Asuka Added To WWE Live Events In Japan Asuka has been added to WWE’s upcoming live events to Japan. She is replacing Mickie James and will be teaming with Bayley and Sasha Banks to take on Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma on both nights. Here are the updated cards: June 30 Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz (w/Maryse) for the IC Championship

Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows)

Chris Jericho vs. Hideo Itami

Enzo and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

Neville vs. Austin Aries vs. Akira Tozawa for the Cruiserweight Championship

Goldust and R-Truth vs. Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil

Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma July 1 Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

Dean Ambrose vs. Chris Jericho vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz (w/Maryse) for the IC Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Big Cass (w/Enzo) vs. Cesaro (w/Sheamus)

Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Neville vs. Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship

Goldust and R-Truth vs. Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil

Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma Related: Asuka Comments On Passing Goldberg’s Streak AJ Styles Addresses Coasta Rican Soccer Player AJ Styles has released the following video on Twitter where he sends a message to Costa Rican soccer player Keylor Navas, of Real Madrid, for their Spanish League championship win last weekend. AJ also says he hopes to see Navas at the June 11th WWE live event in Costa Rica so he can give him a pair of signed gloves: Congratulations @NavasKeylor! Hope to see you in #WWECostaRica. #PhenomenalOne pic.twitter.com/YgawUR5QKt — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 24, 2017 WWE Executive Joins TMCF Board Of Directors WWE has announced via their Community Page that their Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Analytics Tandy O’Donoghue has been appointed to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Board of Directors: Tandy is responsible for strategic growth initiatives at WWE, including global content distribution and monetization. She also manages WWE’s venture investing, among other duties. Tandy has worked for WWE since 2010 and previously served as Senior Vice President of Affiliate Relations & Business Development, where she was responsible for daily management of WWE’s pay-per-view business and the development & launch of the WWE Network. “I am incredibly proud to join an organization that is dedicated to preparing the next generation of leaders to thrive in an increasingly competitive economy,” O’Donoghue said. “TMCF’s mission aligns closely with WWE’s commitment to the community, and my goal is to leverage my professional background, along with WWE’s global media platforms, to support current and future students at TMCF’s member-schools.”