Asuka Added To WWE Live Events In Japan
Asuka has been added to WWE’s upcoming live events to Japan. She is replacing Mickie James and will be teaming with Bayley and Sasha Banks to take on Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma on both nights.
Here are the updated cards:
June 30
July 1
Related: Asuka Comments On Passing Goldberg’s Streak
AJ Styles Addresses Coasta Rican Soccer Player
AJ Styles has released the following video on Twitter where he sends a message to Costa Rican soccer player Keylor Navas, of Real Madrid, for their Spanish League championship win last weekend.
AJ also says he hopes to see Navas at the June 11th WWE live event in Costa Rica so he can give him a pair of signed gloves:
WWE Executive Joins TMCF Board Of Directors
WWE has announced via their Community Page that their Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Analytics Tandy O’Donoghue has been appointed to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Board of Directors:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?