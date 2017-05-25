The Velveteen Dream’s Theme Song & Debut Match (Videos), The Rock’s Latest Film Getting Bad Reviews, The Flairs Represent WWE At Expo

The Velveteen Dream’s Theme Song & Debut Match

Last night’s episode of NXT featured The Velveteen Dream making his debut in front of a hot Chicago crowd. His opponent was former CZW World Champion Robert “Ego” Anthony.

You can listen to The Velveteen Dream’s new theme song in the embedded player above and find a clip from his debut match below:

The Rock’s Latest Film Getting Bad Reviews

The Rock’s latest movie Baywatch is not faring well with critics. According to Rotten Tomatoes the movie is at a 19%. That would make it the worst reviewed movie of The Rock’s career. Of the 70 reviews counted for the movie 57 have been negative and only 13 have been positive reviews.

The Flairs Represent WWE At Licensing Expo

WWE Superstars will be representing the company at the 2017 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas this week. Charlotte and Ric Flair were there yesterday and you can find some photos from their appearance below: