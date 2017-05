According to The Wrestling Observer, injured WWE star Emma is expected to be cleared to return to action in mid-June.

Emma injured her shoulder during a match at the May 7th WWE live event in Liverpool, England, when she was teaming with Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax and facing Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James. Emma had just returned to WWE TV on April 3rd after suffering an injury which kept her off TV since May of last year.