Goldberg Responds to Asuka, WWE Releases CM Punk Match, Chris Jericho vs Edge at Extreme Rules 2010

Goldberg Responds to Asuka Tweet

As noted, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka recently commented on surpassing Bill Goldberg’s undefeated streak when she Tweeted the following:

“I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history.”

……the “streak” is in very good hands #Congrats RT @WWEAsuka: I respect Goldberg so … https://t.co/MKx7eO1LbG — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 25, 2017

WWE Releases CM Punk Match

WWE has released the following video, featuring The Rock vs CM Punk at WWE Elimination Chamber 2013:

Chris Jericho vs Edge at Extreme Rules 2010

WWE has also released the following video, featuring Chris Jericho making repeated attempts to escape the steel cage to avoid Edge’s determined onslaught at WWE Extreme Rules in 2010: