Goldberg Responds to Asuka, WWE Releases CM Punk Match, Chris Jericho vs Edge at Extreme Rules 2010

Nick Paglino
goldberg

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Goldberg Responds to Asuka Tweet

As noted, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka recently commented on surpassing Bill Goldberg’s undefeated streak when she Tweeted the following:

“I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history.”

WWE Releases CM Punk Match

WWE has released the following video, featuring The Rock vs CM Punk at WWE Elimination Chamber 2013:

Chris Jericho vs Edge at Extreme Rules 2010

WWE has also released the following video, featuring Chris Jericho making repeated attempts to escape the steel cage to avoid Edge’s determined onslaught at WWE Extreme Rules in 2010:

AsukaChris JerichoedgeGoldbergThe RockvideoWWEWWE Extreme Rules
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"