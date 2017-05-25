Chris Jericho’s WWE Japan Opponents Revealed, WWE Hall of Famer Rumored to Call Mae Young Classic Alongside Jim Ross

Chris Jericho’s WWE Japan Opponents Revealed As noted, Chris Jericho has been announced for the WWE Japan live events taking place in Tokyo on June 30th and July 1st at Ryougoku Sumo Hall. Jericho has also been added to the June 28th Raw live event in Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Jericho will be facing Hideo Itami at the June 30th event, and will face Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor and The Miz in a fatal four-way for Miz’s Intercontinental Championship the following night. WWE Hall of Famer Rumored to Call Mae Young Classic Alongside Jim Ross As noted, WWE announced Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be one of the commentators for the upcoming “Mae Young Classic” women’s tournament airing on WWE Network this summer. Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that fellow Hall of Famer Lita is rumored to be calling the tournament with him.