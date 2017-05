Sky Sports has released a video message from Triple H, and during the message the WWE star pays tribute to the victims of this week’s terrorist attack which took place in Manchester, England, outside of an Ariana Grande concert. The Game’s message contained the following: “On behalf of WWE, Sky Sports and our fans all over the world, we offer our heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to all those affected by the tragedy in Manchester. We stand united and unyielding beside you.” Read Also: Impact Wrestling Viewing Party In Manchester Cancelled