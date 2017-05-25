Rey Mysterio Named Grand Marshal of Score Baja 500, Kevin Owens Urges Fans to “Buckle Up”, Zack Ryder Unboxes Star Wars Figures (Video)

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original “Star Wars” film, Zack Ryder checks out Hasbro’s line of highly detailed Black Series action figures, which are contained in throwback Kenner packaging:

LUCHA UNDERGROUND SUPERSTAR REY MYSTERIO NAMED GRAND MARSHAL OF THE 49TH ANNUAL SCORE BAJA 500

Rey Mysterio Jr., star of El Rey Network’s Lucha Underground, will serve as Grand Marshal of the upcoming 49th annual SCORE Baja 500 desert race along with SCORE’s off-road racing legend, Ivan ‘Ironman’ Stewart.

The two sports legends will preside over the festivities that are part of Round 2 of the 2017 SCORE World Desert Championship, to be held May 31-June 4 in Mexico’s Baja California Norte, starting and finishing in Ensenada, the seaside port on the Pacific Ocean, 80 miles south of San Diego.

El Rey Network will air the entire 2017 SCORE off road series, “Baja Desert Championship” as well as “Baja Desert Championship: Origins,” a one-hour special that introduces audiences to the breakneck speed and high-stakes drama that bond the multi-generational families who race in the SCORE off road series.

BAJA DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP ON EL REY NETWORK

Origins – May 31at 9:00pm ET

SCORE San Felipe 250 – June 18 at 5:30pm ET

SCORE Baja 500 – airdate TBA

Rosarito Beach SCORE Desert Challenge – airdate TBA

SCORE Baja 1000 Qualifying @SEMA SCORE Baja 1000 Experience – airdate TBA

SCORE Baja 1000 (two-hour special) – airdate TBA

ABOUT REY MYSTERIO

International wrestling superstar Rey Mysterio, Jr. is a 25-year ring veteran and and a star of El Rey Network’s Lucha Underground. Considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, the Mexican-American professional wrestler’s lightning-fast offense brought lucha libre to mainstream American audiences for one of the first times ever.

A three-time world champion, having held the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship once, Mysterio made his professional debut at the age of 14.

He is also a AAA Hall of Famer and captured the Lucha Libre World Cup in May 2015, leading his trios tag team to victory in a tournament against other three-man tag teams, representing wrestling talent and organizations from around the world.

ABOUT IRONMAN

Iconic in the sport of off-road racing, both in SCORE and the old Mickey Thompson Stadium Series, Ivan ‘Ironman’ Stewart earned his moniker the hard way through over 40 years driving race vehicles, mostly trucks. Stewart earned 10 driver championships and had 84 career victories including an amazing 17 overall wins in the SCORE Baja 500 and three overall victories in the SCORE Baja 1000.

One of the only a very few desert racers to ever have a video game named after him, Stewart continues today as an ambassador for Toyota Racing Development (TRD) for whom he drove nearly 30 years as a factory driver from much of his storied career.

Turning 72 on Sunday, June 4, Stewart drove solo for most of his career to earn his ultimate ‘Ironman’ title as a tribute to his racing prowess. He was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2006.