Tye Dillinger Talks His Busy WWE Schedule

WWE Smackdown star Tye Dillinger recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness, and below is what he had to say on the busy WWE schedule:

“I feel awesome at the moment. In terms of the schedule, that’s what you sign up for and I welcome it with open arms. I have dedicated over 15 years of my life to this industry and the right to wrestle for the number one wrestling company in the world. I feel good, I’m excited, and I’m ready.”

How Old is Roman Reigns Today?

Today is WWE star Roman Reigns’ 32nd birthday, and a couple evolution GIFs were put together by sportsbetting.ag

The first GIF goes from a Reigns as a kid, to high school, to Georgia Tech, to the Vikings, and to the WWE, and the second GIF shows his wrestling character evolution from Roman Leakee to Roman Reigns.