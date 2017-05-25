Backstage News on 205 Live Continuing to Draw Low Network Numbers, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor & More Celebrate Red Nose Day (Photos)

Backstage News on 205 Live Continuing to Draw Poor Network Numbers

According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE 205 Live continues to draw poor numbers on the WWE Network. Over the past week, the show was not in the top 20 of the most watched shows on the WWE Network and was watched less than a three month old episode of”Ride Along” and the 1998 Halloween Havoc PPV.

205 Live is also watched much less than NXT, despite 205 Live airing live on WWE Network after Raw and NXT being a taped show.

Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor and More Celebrate Red Nose Day

Below are photos of WWE stars celebrating Red Nose Day: