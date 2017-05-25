Update on Billy Corgan Purchasing NWA, Former WWE Writer Partnering with Corgan, Impact Wrestling Star Finished with the Company?

According to PWInsider.com, Billy Corgan’s deal to purchase NWA is 97% done, and he is partnering with former WWE and TNA writer Dave Lagana.

The report also notes Jay Bradley, aka Aiden O’Shea in Impact Wrestling and Sherri Shaw, who had written music for Impact during the time period Corgan was President, would also be on board with Corgan and NWA. O’Shea working with Corgan likely indicates that he is finished with Impact Wrestling, who hasn’t used him on TV since Anthem purchased the company.

