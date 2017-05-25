News on the Future of Impact – GFW Storyline, Billy Corgan Reveals Impact President Reached Out to Him About The Hardys, Impact – POP

As noted, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm spoke with John Pollock earlier this week, and during the interview Nordholm noted that the current Impact and Global Force Wrestling merger angle would likely conclude at Slammiversary on July 2nd.

Also during the interview, Nordholm revealed that Impact Wrestling’s current deal with POP TV expires in January 2018.

In related news, former Impact Wrestling official Billy Corgan noted in an interview with PWInsider.com that Ed Nordholm recently approached him and asked him to act as a mediator between Impact and The Hardys. The interview was conducted prior to Nordholm publicly leaking Matt Hardy’s contract deals, which could have affected Corgan’s willingness to participate in Nordholm’s request.