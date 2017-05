GFW Tag Title Tournament Match on Impact Tonight Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will feature the following: -James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III vs. Magnus to crown a new #1 contender

-Angelina Love & Davey Richards vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards

-Braxton Sutter & Mahabali Shera vs. KM & Kongo Kong

-The Veterans of War vs. Bokara & Bahh in a GFW Tag Team Title tournament match

-Josh Mathews’ Slammiversary partner will be revealed EC3 & Storm Talk #1 Contenders Match #FirstWord: @JamesStormBrand vs. @therealec3 vs. @realnickaldis in a Triple Threat! Winner gets @fightbobby for The World Title at #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/jLPp6NEHpt — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 25, 2017 Is @therealec3 ready for #TripleThreat tonight? Let him answer that one for you RIGHT NOW!! #FirstWord IMPACT Tonight 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/jztx7MakXy — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 25, 2017 Impact Star Heading to SHIMMER Shimmer has announced that Madison Rayne will be returning at their upcoming tapings July 8 & 9 in Berwyn, Illinois: Guess who’s back… https://t.co/uQVXuteBtk for tickets to the July 8th & 9th SHIMMER events at the Berwyn Eagles Club! pic.twitter.com/a5pf5q0KSw — SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) May 25, 2017