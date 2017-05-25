Bayley Impersonates Seth Rollins with New Makeover (Video), William Regal Recalls His First Time in Japan (Photo), Steve Austin Note

Steve Austin Note
Shane Helms will be the special guest on Steve Austin’s podcast this week.
William Regal Recalls His First Time in Japan
After his recent visit to Japan to scout talent, William Regal Tweeted the following photo of his first time in the country:
Bayley Impersonates Seth Rollins with New Hairstyle
Bayley tries out a new Seth Rollins-inspired hairdo and talks Kendo sticks with Tommy Dreamer. Cathy Kelley celebrates Red Nose Day, looks at what The Architect had to say and more:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?