Chris Jericho Says It Will Be “A Long Time” Before He Goes Back to WWE, News on Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings

News on Bobby Roode and Tonight’s WWE NXT TV Tapings
As noted, WWE will be holding an NXT TV taping tonight at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Announced for the taping tonight is Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Celebration” following his win over Hideo Itami at NXT Takeover Chicago. Be sure to join us later this evening for live spoilers from tonight’s tapings.
Chris Jericho Says It Will Be “A Long Time” Before He Goes Back to WWE
The Washington Post recently spoke with WWE star Chris Jericho on his current Fozzy tour, and the influence WWE has on their live show. On the subject of a potential WWE return, Jericho had the following to say:
On fans coming to see Fozzy because of the band, as opposed to seeing Chris Jericho in WWE:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?