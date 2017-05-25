Chris Jericho Says It Will Be “A Long Time” Before He Goes Back to WWE, News on Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings

News on Bobby Roode and Tonight’s WWE NXT TV Tapings As noted, WWE will be holding an NXT TV taping tonight at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Announced for the taping tonight is Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Celebration” following his win over Hideo Itami at NXT Takeover Chicago. Be sure to join us later this evening for live spoilers from tonight’s tapings. Chris Jericho Says It Will Be “A Long Time” Before He Goes Back to WWE The Washington Post recently spoke with WWE star Chris Jericho on his current Fozzy tour, and the influence WWE has on their live show. On the subject of a potential WWE return, Jericho had the following to say: “It’ll be a long time before I go back. If I ever do go back, if I never go back, it’s fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn’t bother me.” On fans coming to see Fozzy because of the band, as opposed to seeing Chris Jericho in WWE: “WWE, it’s the brand name. I’m just a cog,” he said. “An important part of it, people like it. But this is our band. People are here to see us. That to me, is a little more of a rush. It’s not under the auspices of another name.” Chris Jericho has a storied history of trolling the fans when publicly speaking about his pro wrestling status, so I would take his WWE return comment with a grain of salt…man. Y2J is also scheduled to appear at the two WWE Japan live events taking place next month, but he is currently not being advertised for a full-time return.