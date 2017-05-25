Details on How to Watch This Week’s WCPW Hendrymania PPV Live on WrestleZone, Top Matches Announced for ROH TV Taping in Chicago

Matches Announced for ROH TV Taping in Chicago Ring of Honor has announced the following for the June 3rd TV taping in Chicago Ridge, IL at the Frontier Fieldhouse: *Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez. *Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young. The promotion also released the following autograph session details: On Saturday June 3rd, Ring of Honor will be hosting a special meet and greet autograph session prior to WINDY CITY EXCELLENCE at the Frontier Fieldhouse in Chicago Ridge, IL! This special session will begin 90 minutes prior to the advertised bell time. Below is the list of Ring of Honor stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH before they compete in front of a capacity crowd! WINDY CITY EXCELLENCE ROH TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS – THE YOUNG BUCKS ROH 6-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION – BULLY RAY DALTON CASTLE W/ THE BOYS JAY LETHAL PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo Details on How to Watch This Week’s WCPW Hendrymania PPV Live on WrestleZone This Friday at 1:30pm EST, FITE TV will be airing WCPW’s Hendrymania PPV taking place live in Edinburgh, Scotland. You can watch the event right here on WZ, by ordering the PPV in the player below. You can also watch the event via The FITE App, which you can download free via The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link. WCPW is LIVE from Edinburgh feat. Joe Hendry vs Martin Kirby for the WCPW Title Match WhatCulture Pro Wrestling returns to Edinburgh for an action-packed evening of live wrestling at Meadowbank’s Sports Centre in Edinburgh to broadcast LIVE and on demand on FITE TV Returning are all of your favourite WCPW stars, as well as some surprise guests and new faces. WCPW Hendrymania Match Card:

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Martin Kirby – WCPW World Title Match

Gabriel Kidd (c) vs. Kenny Williams – WCPW Internet Title Match

Joe Coffey vs. Rampage

Dave Mastiff vs. El Ligero

Kid Fite & Lou King Sharp vs. Prospect (Alex Gracie & Lucas Archer)

Session Moth Martina vs. Viper

Bad Bones vs. Primate vs. Scott Wainwright – Hardcore Triple Threat Match

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Martin Kirby – WCPW World Title Match