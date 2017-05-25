Details on How to Watch This Week’s WCPW Hendrymania PPV Live on WrestleZone, Top Matches Announced for ROH TV Taping in Chicago

Matches Announced for ROH TV Taping in Chicago
Ring of Honor has announced the following for the June 3rd TV taping in Chicago Ridge, IL at the Frontier Fieldhouse:
Details on How to Watch This Week’s WCPW Hendrymania PPV Live on WrestleZone
This Friday at 1:30pm EST, FITE TV will be airing WCPW’s Hendrymania PPV taking place live in Edinburgh, Scotland. You can watch the event right here on WZ, by ordering the PPV in the player below. You can also watch the event via The FITE App, which you can download free via The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.
