Tonight at Full Sail University, WWE NXT is taping television following this past weekend’s NXT Takeover Chicago event. WZ’s live spoiler coverage of the tapings will begin at around 6:30pm EST. Dark Matches: -Jeet Rama defeated indy talent Chris Silvio -Tyler Bate defeated Steve Cutler TV Tapings: May 31st: Tommaso Ciampa is out first and he cut a promo about why he turned on Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover Chicago. He was also wearing a knee brace on his right knee under his pants. Ciampa went on to talk about his injury that he suffered before Takeover, and he said he knew that with him out of action, it would give Gargano the opportunity to rise as a singles star, and he couldn’t let that happen. Ciampa added that Takeover was supposed to be DIY’s moment, but it ended up being Ciampa’s moment, and he put the whole NXT roster on notice that when he returns from injury, he will be the most dangerous man in pro wrestling. -WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch -In a big upset, Cezar Bononi defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas. Before the match, Thea Trinidad came out from the crowd to watch Almas during the bout. -Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno defeated Sanity. No Way Jose prevented Dain from interfering in the match, allowing Strong and Ohno to get the win. -Dana Warrior then came out to present a WWE Hero award to a teacher from Orlando who was being recognized for charity work. June 7th: -Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Lars Sullivan, aka Dylan Miley, and Sullivan’s partner was a local talent. After the match, Sullivan beatdown his partner, blaming him for the loss. -Peyton Royce defeated Sara Logan -Hideo Itami vs Oney Lorcan went to a no contest. Itami hit three GTS’s, tried for a fourth but Kassius Ohno ran out and stopped him. They got into a shoving match and Itami walked out while the refs checked on Lorcan. No announced decision for the bout. -No Way Jose vs. Killian Dain with Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young is next. -Killian Dain defeated No Way Jose. -Roderick Strong cut a promo about his new family and wanting a WWE NXT title shot. Bobby Roode then came out and mocked him. June 14th: -Drew McIntyre defeated Rob Ryzin -Ember Moon defeated Peyton Royce -The Authors of Pain defeated two local talents. After the match, Paul Ellering called out Heavy Machinery, and they had a staredown -Velveteen Dream defeated Raul Mendoza NXT Women’s Championship Match: Triple Threat Elimination

-Asuka vs Nikki Cross vs Ruby Riot went to a no contest. Nikki did get the first fall on Ruby, but then she and Asuka fought to the back and the ref threw the match out. They continued fighting in the parking lot and backstage, including Nikki shoving Asuka's head into a cooler. They fought back up front to production, and ended up crashing through two tables before getting helped out by agents Steve Corino, Robbie Brookside and Norman Smiley. -Sanity defeated The Ealy Twins. -Sonya Deville defeated Rachel Evers via submission.