WWE NXT TV TAPING RESULTS COVERAGE FOR MAY AND JUNE LIVE IN PROGRESS *SPOILERS*

Tonight at Full Sail University, WWE NXT is taping television following this past weekend’s NXT Takeover Chicago event. WZ’s live spoiler coverage of the tapings will begin at around 6:30pm EST. Dark Matches: -Jeet Rama defeated indy talent Chris Silvio -Tyler Bate defeated Steve Cutler TV Tapings: May 31st: Tommaso Ciampa is out first and he cut a promo about why he turned on Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover Chicago. He was also wearing a knee brace on his right knee under his pants. Ciampa went on to talk about his injury that he suffered before Takeover, and he said he knew that with him out of action, it would give Gargano the opportunity to rise as a singles star, and he couldn’t let that happen. Ciampa added that Takeover was supposed to be DIY’s moment, but it ended up being Ciampa’s moment, and he put the whole NXT roster on notice that when he returns from injury, he will be the most dangerous man in pro wrestling. -WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch -In a big upset, Cezar Bononi defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas. Before the match, Thea Trinidad came out from the crowd to watch Almas during the bout. -Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno defeated Sanity. No Way Jose prevented Dain from interfering in the match, allowing Strong and Ohno to get the win. -Dana Warrior then came out to present a WWE Hero award to a teacher from Orlando who was being recognized for charity work. June 7th: Be sure to continue refreshing the page as results are posted live!