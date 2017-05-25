5 Star Wrestling Increases $1 Million Offer to CM Punk, Wants to Talk to Dana White

5 Star Wrestling owner Dan Hinkles was the latest guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. After receiving much buzz about offering CM Punk $1 million to participate in the 128-man tournament, Hinkles cleared the air by debunking any notion that it was a publicity stunt. He also clarified the tweet that was sent out confirming Punk’s signing. Hinkles also stated that he is willing to offer Punk more than the initial $1 million, and would love to talk to Dana White about allowing Punk to compete for 5 Star Wrestling. Hinkles had the following to say: “I’ve never seen CM Punk’s [UFC] contract. We know that he had the fight, we know that he is a part of a multi-fight deal. We’ve also seen Dana White come out and say he’s not going to fight in the UFC again. And we’ve seen Punk come out and say he’d love to. I’m not suggesting for a second that what [5 Star Wrestling] would do would take precedence over that. What I’m saying is, if Connor McGregor, the Lightweight Champion of UFC, can go and box Floyd Mayweather, why the [heck] can’t CM Punk come and make a million dollars wrestling. If the lightweight champion can go out and actually lose in a real fight, in the world of fighting, the last thing thing you want is your real champion go and lose in another sport. But what we do is a bit different. If CM Punk returns to professional wrestling, it would be an iconic moment, a great moment, that could really kickstart [his return]. He could go back to the WWE, and they would pay him fortunes to do that, far more than we could ever offer. But what we could do is say that you can go do that for a company where you’ve already left, and we don’t know the real circumstances behind that, that’s his thing. But, he can come and really kickstart something here. He could come and be the guy that took this [company] to the top level.”