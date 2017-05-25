Dana Warrior Appears at Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings, Dark Match Results From NXT Tapings, Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Asuka

Dana Warrior Appears at Tonight’s NXT Tapings

Dana Warrior made an appearance at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail, and honored a local teacher with a WWE Hero award for her charity work.

Tonight’s NXT Taping Dark Matches

Prior to tonight’s NXT TV tapings, Tyler Bate defeated Steve Cutler, and Jeet Rama defeated indy talent Chris Silvio in the event’s dark matches.

Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Asuka

As noted, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka surpassed Bill Goldberg’s WCW win streak, and Stephanie McMahon offered the following congratulatory Tweet: