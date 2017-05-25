AJ Styles Asks ATL Fans to “Rock the Red” at Smackdown Live, NXT Star Gets New Ring Name, Video Jerry Lawler’s Memphis Restaurant

NXT Star Gets New Ring Name

WWE NXT star Sarah Bridges, fka Crazy Mary Dobson, is now being billed in NXT as Sarah Logan. Logan faced Peyton Royce at tonight’s NXT TV tapings.

AJ Styles Asks ATL Fans to “Rock the Red” at Smackdown Live

As seen in the video below, AJ Styles will return to his hometown of Atlanta next week for Smackdown Live, and WWE and Styles are urging fans to “rock the red” at the event with a new Styles shirt:

Video Jerry Lawler’s Memphis Restaurant

The following video has been posted on YouTube, featuring a look at King Jerry Lawler’s Memphis BBQ, owned by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler: